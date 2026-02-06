Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 409.73 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 40.28% to Rs 44.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 409.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 319.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales409.73319.30 28 OPM %27.8125.26 -PBDT104.0870.42 48 PBT73.7141.61 77 NP44.5831.78 40

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

