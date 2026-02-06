Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 409.73 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 40.28% to Rs 44.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 409.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 319.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.409.73319.3027.8125.26104.0870.4273.7141.6144.5831.78

