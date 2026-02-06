Friday, February 06, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIL Industries & Aerospace standalone net profit rises 148.00% in the December 2025 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace standalone net profit rises 148.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace rose 148.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.633.16 78 OPM %22.0210.13 -PBDT1.580.79 100 PBT1.430.67 113 NP1.240.50 148

