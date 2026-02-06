MIL Industries & Aerospace standalone net profit rises 148.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace rose 148.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.633.1622.0210.131.580.791.430.671.240.50

