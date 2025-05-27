Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare slides after Q4 PAT drop 41% YoY to Rs 15-cr

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Shilpa Medicare declined 1.25% to Rs 878.35 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 40.77% to Rs 14.51 crore while revenue from operations rose 13.40% to Rs 330.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 43.35 crore in Q4 FY25, up 100.88% from Rs 21.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 28.08 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA jumped 15% to Rs 84 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 73 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant at 25% in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

 

Total expenses were up by 9.12% year on year to Rs 297.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 85.14 crore (down 15.83% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 70.93 crore (up 6.72% YoY).

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 145.65% to Rs 78.29 crore on an 11.70% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,286.41 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director of Shilpa Medicare, said, FY25 performance reflects our pursuit of a differentiated business model enabling us to grow with improved profitability.

In FY25, Shilpa Medicare has emerged stronger, turning years of strategic investments and relentless perseverance into remarkable achievements in differentiated initiatives like the launch of two NDAs in US market, filing of transdermal patch product in EU, SEC clearance of Nor-UDCA in India and OLC filing by our partner with US FDA. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and R&D has borne fruit, with a significant breakthrough in out-licensing our flagship productrecombinant human albuminfor commercialization across EU region in strategic partnership with Orion Corporation.

Besides this, we also saw a very successful year on the regulatory front, as we received EIR for our API Unit 1, along with EU GMP certifications for our FDF Unit 6 (having ODF & TDP manufacturing capabilities) and for our Biologics unit. I believe this will help in enabling us to further scale up our biologics CDMO platform and give us the opportunity to monetize our biosimilar pipeline for large regulated markets.

With asset utilization improvement across key verticals, we remain confident of delivering improved profitability in FY26. As we advance, we remain committed to leveraging our R&D strengths, regulatory compliance, and operational agility to create long-term value.

Meanwhile, the companys board has decided to pay a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY 2024-2025. The final dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid within the statutory timelines prescribed under applicable laws.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.  

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

