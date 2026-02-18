Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 181.12 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 181.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.12150.341.551.041.230.191.120.060.900.05

