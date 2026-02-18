Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 181.12 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 181.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales181.12150.34 20 OPM %1.551.04 -PBDT1.230.19 547 PBT1.120.06 1767 NP0.900.05 1700

