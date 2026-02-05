Spright Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.70% to Rs 4.56 crore

Net loss of Spright Agro reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.70% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.5654.91-227.4112.49-10.356.94-10.356.94-10.357.09

