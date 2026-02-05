Harshil Agrotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.82% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net loss of Harshil Agrotech reported to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.82% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.2525.73-73.9320.79-5.365.38-5.365.38-5.365.48

