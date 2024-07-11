Shoppers Stop Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd and 360 ONE WAM Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2024.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd and 360 ONE WAM Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2024.

Shoppers Stop Ltd crashed 6.35% to Rs 840 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7355 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 5.24% to Rs 4287.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16400 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd lost 4.18% to Rs 2860.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1648 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd plummeted 3.75% to Rs 846. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6176 shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd pared 3.59% to Rs 971.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41140 shares in the past one month.

