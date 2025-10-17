Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit rises 2457.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 161.35 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 2457.50% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 161.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales161.35145.17 11 OPM %12.045.58 -PBDT19.858.27 140 PBT13.650.75 1720 NP10.230.40 2458
