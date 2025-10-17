Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit rises 2457.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit rises 2457.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 161.35 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 2457.50% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 161.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales161.35145.17 11 OPM %12.045.58 -PBDT19.858.27 140 PBT13.650.75 1720 NP10.230.40 2458

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
