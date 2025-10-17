Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 473.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.69% to Rs 1748.60 croreNet loss of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 473.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.69% to Rs 1748.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1030.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1748.601030.49 70 OPM %0.221.76 -PBDT79.4223.90 232 PBT76.6920.07 282 NP-473.207.05 PL
