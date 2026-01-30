Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.21% to Rs 46.96 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 9.40% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.21% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.96107.23-5.320.83-2.880.95-3.700.156.176.81

