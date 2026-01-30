Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 25.66 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 10.70% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.6625.1820.6521.845.365.334.164.273.933.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News