Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 6.76% to Rs 149.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 2865.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2282.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2865.842282.259.1510.41256.04231.60199.54184.64149.44139.98

