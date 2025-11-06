Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 7.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 772.01 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 7.27% to Rs 116.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 772.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 648.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales772.01648.88 19 OPM %74.4972.10 -PBDT395.79340.64 16 PBT277.78242.29 15 NP116.50125.63 -7
