Ravindra Energy standalone net profit rises 1382.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2404.67% to Rs 101.94 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy rose 1382.24% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2404.67% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.944.07 2405 OPM %29.19-19.66 -PBDT32.280.53 5991 PBT31.690.13 24277 NP31.722.14 1382
