Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 72.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 62.57% to Rs 6.70 crore
Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 72.61% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.57% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.68% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.7017.90 -63 25.4531.29 -19 OPM %44.1839.94 -36.9428.35 - PBDT2.436.64 -63 6.676.81 -2 PBT2.376.59 -64 6.446.61 -3 NP1.324.82 -73 4.454.82 -8
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

