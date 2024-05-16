Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 2.00 crore
Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.42 41 7.945.73 39 OPM %-108.00-89.44 --62.47-46.42 - PBDT-2.12-1.66 -28 -5.93-4.12 -44 PBT-2.33-1.82 -28 -6.81-4.47 -52 NP-2.40-0.95 -153 -6.86-4.03 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Finance gains after divesting stake Shriram Housing to Warburg Pincus

Samkrg Pistons &amp; Rings standalone net profit rises 22.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the March 2024 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 125.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon