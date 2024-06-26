Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.93%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 695.4, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 19.87% gain in the Nifty Bank.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 695.4, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23844.2. The Sensex is at 78544.02, up 0.63%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 9.58% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52606, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.17 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 698.7, up 2.47% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 7.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 19.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 31.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon