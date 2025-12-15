Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance Ltd soars 1.06%, Gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd soars 1.06%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 857, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.58% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% gain in NIFTY and a 11.03% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 857, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 26012.4. The Sensex is at 85193.94, down 0.09%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 4.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27672.6, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 863.45, up 1.33% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 36.58% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% gain in NIFTY and a 11.03% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Craftsman Automation at 'AA-/A1+'

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

