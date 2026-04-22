Shyam Telecom Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IRM Energy Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd and Ideaforge Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2026.

IRM Energy Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd and Ideaforge Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2026.

Shyam Telecom Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 15.74 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11360 shares in the past one month.

IRM Energy Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 240.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26597 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd spiked 13.00% to Rs 1702.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3676 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd jumped 12.97% to Rs 237.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55050 shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd exploded 12.70% to Rs 546.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31868 shares in the past one month.