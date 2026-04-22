Board of IFGL Refractories appoints director
At meeting held on 21 April 2026The board of IFGL Refractories at its meeting held on 21 April 2026 has approved the appointment of Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal (DIN : 11676514), US Citizen of Indian Origin, as an Additional Director of the Company and also his appointment as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Presently, Rawal is President of Company's Material Subsidiary in US, Mono Ceramics Inc (MCI) and on and from close of business hours on 15 August 2026, he will cease to hold the office of President of MCI.
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST