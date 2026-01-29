Siemens Energy India Ltd spurts 3.58%, up for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2441.3, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.18% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2441.3, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has dropped around 5.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

