Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd gains for fifth session

Siemens Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3122, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.06% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 13.16% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3122, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.7. The Sensex is at 84424.21, up 0.56%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 3.75% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35395.7, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49185 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3119.2, up 0.08% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 16.06% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 13.16% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 67.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

