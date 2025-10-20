Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade, supported by strong quarterly results and a rebound in global risk appetite amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 438.71 points or 0.52% to 84,390.90. The Nifty 50 index advanced 138.05 points or 0.54% to 25,842.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,229 shares rose and 1,834 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.10% to 11.61. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,899, at a premium of 50.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,848.15.

Also Read

Visa Application

Golden Visa magic: How €20 million transformed a dying Portuguese town

Stock Market LIVE, October 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts; Nifty above 25,850; SMIDs gain; RIL up 3%, RBL Bank 7%

Banks, bank

Global banks bet billions on deals in India amid US credit jitters

Google Meet

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

RJD unveils 143 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Tejashwi from Raghopur

The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 398.5 lakh contracts at the 25,900 strike price. Maximum put OI of 257.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,800 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 35,282.35. The index fell 1.63% in the past trading session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.52%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.47%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.41%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%) and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.04%), Coforge Ltd (up 0.9%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.48%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.17%) fell.

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.14%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.17%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

REC rose 0.70%. The company reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Oriental Hotels shed 0.35%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.90% to Rs 12.73 crore on a 6.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.48 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Hotels Q2 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Oriental Hotels Q2 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 13 cr

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon