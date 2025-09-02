Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.25, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 387.25, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 0.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389, up 1.67% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 10.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 41.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.91%

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

