Siemens soars on ex-date for demerger

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Siemens soared 15.68% to Rs 2974.05 as the stock turned ex-demerger, following the spin-off of its energy business in India.

The record date and ex-date for the demerger both fall on Monday, 7 April 2025. Eligible shareholders will receive one share of Siemens Energy India for every share held in Siemens India, in a 1:1 ratio. The last day to qualify for the allotment was Friday, 4 April 2025, in line with the T+1 settlement cycle, requiring shares to be in demat accounts by day-end.

The spin-off received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 26, clearing the way for Siemens Energy India to become a separately listed entity. The media reported that the listing is expected within 60 to 90 days from the record date, aligning with Siemens AGs global roadmap for a June 2025 listing.

 

Until the listing takes place, passive fund managers will continue to include the energy business in NSE and BSE indices for three trading days post-listing.

The Indian demerger comes nearly five years after Siemens AG spun off its energy business globally in 2020.

In leadership updates, Guilherme Vieira De Mendonca, former head of Siemens Indias energy division, has been named MD and CEO of Siemens Energy India. Harish Shekar, previously finance head of the division, will serve as executive director and CFO, while Sunil Mathur will chair the board.

Siemens Energy India Ltd. (SEIL) offers solutions across the full energy value chainfrom power and heat generation, transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen as well as power generators and transformers.

Meanwhile, Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Siemens rose 21.55% to Rs 614.30 crore while net sales declined 3.30% to Rs 3587.20 crore in Q1 December 2024 over Q1 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

