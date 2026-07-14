Sigma Advanced Systems to acquire 100% stake in UK-based Bromford Precision Solutions

For a consideration of Rs 153 cr

Sigma Advanced Systems announced the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Bromford Precision Solutions (Bromford), a leading UK-based specialist manufacturer of high-precision, complex aeroengine rings and other engine structures.

The transaction, valued at approximately GBP 11.89 million (approximately Rs 153 crore), is expected to close by end July 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction represents an enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA (CY2026 estimate) multiple of approximately 4.6x, reflecting Sigma's disciplined approach towards value-accretive strategic acquisitions.