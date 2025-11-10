Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SignatureGlobal India Ltd Slides 1.9%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Slides 1.9%

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

SignatureGlobal India Ltd fell 1.9% today to trade at Rs 1036.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.6% to quote at 7309.19. The index is up 4.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.78% and Lodha Developers Ltd lost 0.59% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 3.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has added 0.57% over last one month compared to 4.94% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7825 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16170 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1440 on 07 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 989 on 09 Oct 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

