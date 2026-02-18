Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 65.01% to Rs 23.20 croreNet Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 842.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 748.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 65.01% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.2066.30 -65 OPM %78.4594.72 -PBDT-836.50-730.80 -14 PBT-836.50-730.80 -14 NP-842.10-748.70 -12
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST