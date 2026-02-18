Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 842.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 65.01% to Rs 23.20 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 842.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 748.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 65.01% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.2066.30 -65 OPM %78.4594.72 -PBDT-836.50-730.80 -14 PBT-836.50-730.80 -14 NP-842.10-748.70 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

