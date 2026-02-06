Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.77% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net loss of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.77% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.647.03-9.931.99-0.550.15-0.670.04-0.670.13

