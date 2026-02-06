D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 0.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 395.21 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 0.72% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 395.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 331.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.395.21331.408.7410.0737.8737.2536.0835.5426.6926.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News