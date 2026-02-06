Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 1763.00 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 58.10% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1763.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1631.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1763.001631.99 8 OPM %10.0510.26 -PBDT148.40165.79 -10 PBT51.3783.13 -38 NP27.4065.39 -58

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

