JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 1763.00 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 58.10% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1763.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1631.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1763.001631.9910.0510.26148.40165.7951.3783.1327.4065.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News