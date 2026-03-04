Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India slips as DMD Nitin Chugh's tenure ends

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
State Bank of India declined 2.0% to Rs 1,165.45 after the bank said that the contract period of Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation), will conclude on 3 March 2026.

The bank added that he has been relieved from the services of the bank at the close of business hours on 2 March 2026, as 3 March 2026 is a public holiday.

State Bank of India is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers.

The bank reported a 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 140,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

