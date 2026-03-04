State Bank of India slips as DMD Nitin Chugh's tenure ends
State Bank of India declined 2.0% to Rs 1,165.45 after the bank said that the contract period of Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation), will conclude on 3 March 2026.The bank added that he has been relieved from the services of the bank at the close of business hours on 2 March 2026, as 3 March 2026 is a public holiday.
State Bank of India is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers.
The bank reported a 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 140,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST