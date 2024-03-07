Singapore Market ends marginally lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged down 2.36 points, or 0.08% to 3,133.78 after trading between 3,125.64 and 3,149.35. Volume of 1.39 billion shares worth S$1 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 280 to 242.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.49% to S$1.86. Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.18% to S$24.03.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.57% to S$33.78. United Overseas Bank was up 0.18% at S$28.30, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.83% at S$13.08.
