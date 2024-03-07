Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Singapore Market ends marginally lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session marginally lower on Thursday, 07 March 2024, as losses in heavyweights industrial and property developers shares offset gains in banks.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged down 2.36 points, or 0.08% to 3,133.78 after trading between 3,125.64 and 3,149.35. Volume of 1.39 billion shares worth S$1 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 280 to 242.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.49% to S$1.86. Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.18% to S$24.03.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.57% to S$33.78. United Overseas Bank was up 0.18% at S$28.30, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.83% at S$13.08.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Australia Market ends marginally higher

Australian stocks end marginally lower

Singapore Market ends 1.43% lower

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Australia Market ends lower

Hong Kong Market drops 1.27%

China Market falls on softens stimulus hopes

Japan Nikkei falls 1.23%

Australia Market gains 0.4%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon