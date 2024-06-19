Singapore stocks edge up marginally

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Singapore stocks stayed largely supported today amid steady cues from regional peers and positive economic leads. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) added 0.07% to close at 3304. Agri based stocks moved up. DBS, Singtel and UOB led in terms of traded value today. The STI had dipped to a one month low last week before edging slightly higher. Meanwhile, Singapore posted a trade surplus of SGD4.563 billion in May, the Department of Statistics said on Tuesday. This followed a downwardly revised SGD4.516 billion surplus in April. Non-oil domestic exports were down 0.1% on month, following the downwardly revised 7.3% gain in the previous month. On a yearly basis, NODX also was down 0.1% following the downwardly revised 9.6% drop fall a month earlier.