Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints rises after Q2 PAT jumps over 36% YoY to Rs 18.09 crore

Sirca Paints rises after Q2 PAT jumps over 36% YoY to Rs 18.09 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sirca Paints India advanced 3.69% to Rs 528.55 after the company reported 36.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.09 crore on a 24.37% increase in revenue to Rs 131.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 24.46 crore, up by 36.17% from Rs 17.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 107.74 crore, up 22.0% YoY. This was primarily due to sharp uptick in raw material costs (up 75.0% YoY), other expenses (up 25.2% YoY) and employee expenses (up 16.7% YoY).

 

In a separate announcement, Sirca Paints India stated that it has signed an irrevocable agreement with Sirca S.p.A., Italy, pertaining to distribution, manufacturing, and use of the Sirca brand has been extended until the year 2041.

Under this extended arrangement, Sirca Italy will transfer the technical know-how to the Company for the manufacturing of high-quality, high-technology acrylic, UV, and polyester-based wood coating products in India. These products are currently being imported from Sirca Italy.

Also Read

trading, markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, Nifty above 25,600; SMIDs in green; IT, pharma rally

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Doctors warn of surge in chest ailments due to air pollution in Delhi-NCR

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK migration reforms: Britain looks to Denmark for stricter rules

police

360 kg RDX, ammunition seized in Faridabad after J&K doctor's arrest

PhysicsWallah IPO

PhysicsWallah IPO: Rapid expansion, mixed outlook; should you apply?

As part of this arrangement, the Company shall pay a royalty of 0.75% on the reported turnover, payable on a quarterly basis, to Sirca Italy.

The local production of these advanced coatings in India will strengthen the companys market position, enhance pricing power and product offerings, and enable better inventory control, improved working capital management, and greater supply chain flexibility, Sirca Paints India said in a statement.

Sirca Paints India (SPIL) is among the countrys leading manufacturers of wood coating products. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, sales and exports of wood coatings and other decorative paints under the brands 'Sirca, 'Unico, and others.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade higher; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks trade higher; European mrkt advance

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the September 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the September 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon