Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 131.17 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India rose 36.30% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 131.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.17105.46 24 OPM %20.8917.98 -PBDT27.0819.79 37 PBT24.4717.97 36 NP18.1013.28 36
