SJVN Ltd Spurts 6.4%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.84%

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
SJVN Ltd has added 66.08% over last one month compared to 11.22% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.34% rise in the SENSEX
SJVN Ltd gained 6.4% today to trade at Rs 156.35. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.84% to quote at 5578.94. The index is up 11.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 4.33% and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd added 4.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 98.8 % over last one year compared to the 19.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
SJVN Ltd has added 66.08% over last one month compared to 11.22% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170.45 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.39 on 27 Mar 2023.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

