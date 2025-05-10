SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 59.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 8.48 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 59.30% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 9.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.489.07 -7 38.5030.53 26 OPM %22.5245.53 -37.9040.52 - PBDT1.734.04 -57 13.8012.06 14 PBT1.603.91 -59 13.2811.55 15 NP1.162.85 -59 9.998.65 15
