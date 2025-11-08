Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels (India) reports dismal Q2 numbers

Kamat Hotels (India) reports dismal Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Kamat Hotels (India) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood negative at Rs 0.54 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a profit of Rs 11.71 crore in Q2 FY25, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

Total expenses increased 6.07% YoY to Rs 79.97 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 13.12% to Rs 22.26 crore, finance cost fell 22.16% to Rs 5.97 crore, and other expenses rose 4.80% YoY to Rs 32.36 crore during the period under review.

 

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

The scrip shed 0.07% to close at Rs 278.95 on 7 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon