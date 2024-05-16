Business Standard
SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 11.46 crore
Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 35.29% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.40% to Rs 7.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 47.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.4611.33 1 47.6947.87 0 OPM %24.8720.21 -21.7024.00 - PBDT3.372.63 28 12.3012.65 -3 PBT2.992.24 33 10.7311.13 -4 NP2.071.53 35 7.828.18 -4
First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

