Sobha Ltd Slides 2%

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.98% over last one month compared to 4.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.46% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 2% today to trade at Rs 1569.45. The BSE Realty index is down 0.23% to quote at 8332.79. The index is up 4.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 0.92% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.84% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 34.68 % over last one year compared to the 8.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.98% over last one month compared to 4.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 564 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6291 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2178.74 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 949.38 on 29 Dec 2023.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

