Soft market open on cards as GIFT Nifty edges lower

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures was down 8.50 points, hinting at a soft start for the Nifty 50 in todays session.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,760.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,224.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 December 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors parsed China's inflation data and awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision.

China's consumer prices edged up 0.7% from a year earlier, its highest level since February last year. The increase followed a 0.2% rise in October. Factory-gate prices fell 2.2% in November from a year earlier. That was compared with a 2.1% fall in October.

 

Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate announcement on Wednesday stateside, the final one of the year. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed relatively unchanged. The broad market index traded around the flatline, slipping just 0.09% to close at 6,840.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% to end the day at 23,576.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.38%, to finish at 47,560.29. The 30-stock index was dragged down by a decline in JPMorgan shares on higher-than-expected 2026 expense projections.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, marking a second straight day of losses, even as broader markets showed notable resilience. Sentiment stayed fragile ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves rate decision and uncertainty surrounding a pending U.S. trade deal. Foreign outflows intensified and the weakening rupee added further pressure. The Nifty slipped below 25,850, weighed down by IT, auto and pharma stocks. However, consumer durables, PSU banks and realty counters saw buying interest. Investors are also watching inflation data from both the U.S. and India due later this week.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 436.41 points or 0.51% to 84,666.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,839.65. In two trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.32% and 1.22%, respectively.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

