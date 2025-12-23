Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

From School Education Department, Government of Punjab

Soma Papers & Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KS Smart Solutions has been awarded a project of Rs 172.65 crore (approx.) by the School Education Department, Government of Punjab.

The project involves the deployment and commissioning of IT infrastructure across government educational institutions in the State of Punjab, comprising 23,846 mid-level desktop computing systems and 23,207 line-interactive UPS systems, along with associated installation and system readiness activities at designated locations.

Under the project, KS Smart is responsible for supply, installation, configuration, commissioning and warranty support of the systems in accordance with the technical specifications, statutory requirements and government procurement guidelines. The project follows an OEM-verified framework with traceable device identification, configuration integrity and prescribed quality standards.

 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

