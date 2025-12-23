Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and FKB for biosimilar Adalimumab, under which Biocon Biologics only had commercialization rights.
Under the terms of this agreement, FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure.
Commercial production of biosimilar Adalimumab at Biocon Biologics' facilities will commence following successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals.
