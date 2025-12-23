Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon today announced that it has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., (FKB). Under this new agreement, Biocon Biologics will assume end-to-end responsibility for manufacturing and commercialization along with rights for any additional development activities.

The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and FKB for biosimilar Adalimumab, under which Biocon Biologics only had commercialization rights.

Under the terms of this agreement, FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure.

 

Commercial production of biosimilar Adalimumab at Biocon Biologics' facilities will commence following successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

