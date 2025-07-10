Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 3.86 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received bids for 3,86,35,766 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.88 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 7.70 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.58 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.69 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share.

The IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

 

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, Infosys drag Sensex 350 pts; Glen Industries IPO subscribed 41x

India-US

India in talks to finalise trade deal with US, says chief negotiator

JBL Tour Pro 3

JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

Check all news related to India Playing 11 vs England for Lords Test here

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test: Will Bumrah replace Prasidh in India's XI?

The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.

Ahead of the IPO, Travel Food Services on Friday, 4 July 2025, raised Rs 598.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.43 lakh shares at Rs 1,100 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.15 crore and sales of Rs 1,687.74 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri plant, Jharkhand

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri plant, Jharkhand

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon