Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 9.63 croreNet profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 16.67% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.638.54 13 OPM %13.406.91 -PBDT1.711.74 -2 PBT1.631.64 -1 NP1.201.44 -17
