Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 45.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 2825.62 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 45.13% to Rs 110.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 2825.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2152.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2825.622152.11 31 OPM %36.0136.70 -PBDT355.29137.10 159 PBT319.31106.36 200 NP110.2375.95 45
