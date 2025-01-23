Business Standard

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 440.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 440.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 554.76 crore

Net loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 440.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 127.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 554.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 626.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales554.76626.03 -11 OPM %-66.8463.16 -PBDT-581.99175.99 PL PBT-587.63170.35 PL NP-440.19127.40 PL

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

