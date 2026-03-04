Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.6, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.66% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.6, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 4.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50751.65, down 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.43 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1117.3, down 1.09% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 15.66% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

