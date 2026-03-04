Marico Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 770.3, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 770.3, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.Marico Ltd has gained around 2.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50751.65, down 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 774.6, down 1% on the day. Marico Ltd jumped 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 52.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

